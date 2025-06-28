IIC & royal scion perform Chhera Pahanra in Jajpur

JAJPUR: The Rath Yatra of the holy Trinity was celebrated at various places including Dharamsala and Gadamadhupur in Jajpur district on Friday.

In Dharamsala, the Chhera Pahanra ritual was performed by the IIC of the local police station. The ceremonial sweeping of the chariots at Gadamadhupur was conducted by the royal scion.

On the day, Dharmasala IIC Ranjan Kumar Majhi was brought to the Jagannath temple at Bhalukhai in a specially-decorated vehicle from the police station. He performed the ritual on the chariot with a golden broom.

Similarly, 47-year-old Aparna Dhir Singh Bharadwaj, the scion of Gadamadhupur royal family, performed Chhera Pahanra and other ceremonial rituals of the Trinity at Gadamadhupur.

The annual sojourn of the holy Trinity at Chhatia attracted a huge crowd of devotees. The three chariots were pulled from Chhatia to Badaghumuri, covering a distance of about 12 km. The chariots covered at least 8 km on National Highway-16.

Rath Yatra was also celebrated at Sukinda, Jajpur Town, Ichhapur, Naguan, Bahadalapur, Bari, Haripur, Kuakhia, Narasinghpur, Jagannathpur, Jenapur, Chausathipada, Dasarathapur, Brahmabarada, Binjharpur, Narasinghpur, Talagarh and Darpani.