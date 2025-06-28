Massive crowd takes part in vibrant celebrations

BHUBANESWAR: The temple city came alive on Friday with vibrant celebrations and spiritual fervour as thousands of devotees thronged the Jagannath temples to participate in the annual Rath Yatra.

With the weather remaining pleasant throughout the day, the ISKCON temple at Nayapalli witnessed a massive turnout. The three elaborately decorated chariots were pulled with great enthusiasm from the temple premises to the Gundicha Temple at Unit-8.

“After the ceremonial Pahandi Bije ritual, the traditional Chhera Pahanra was performed. The pulling of chariots began around 3 pm and concluded by 6:15 pm. An estimated two to three lakh devotees joined the celebration,” said ISKCON temple PRO Radhakanta Das. He added that the temple distributed prasad to over 30,000 devotees for free.

Meanwhile, Shrivani Kshetra at KISS also hosted the festival with grandeur. “All rituals were performed smoothly. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta performed the Chhera Pahanra ritual around 3 pm,” said officials from KISS. More than 50,000 people took part in the celebrations, aided by the favourable weather.

In addition to ISKCON and KISS, the Rath Yatra was celebrated at 56 other locations across the city, including Sailashri Vihar, Dumduma, Baramunda, Patia, Old Town, Rasulgarh, and Vani Vihar. Children were also seen pulling miniature chariots of the Holy Trinity in the Mausima temple area.

“We wait for this day all year. Being part of this sacred procession brings immense inner peace and a deep sense of spirituality,” said Prasad Sahu, a resident of Rasulgarh.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, the Commissionerate Police deployed 17 platoons of force across key locations. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up first aid camps, mobilised sanitation teams, and launched an awareness drive on health and hygiene.