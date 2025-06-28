Odisha farmers warn of stir over slow paddy procurement

JEYPORE: Farmers under the banner of Koraput Krushak Kalyan Manch visited Jeypore sub-collector office and submitted a memorandum on the slow rabi paddy procurement in the district on Thursday.

They said 16,307 farmers had registered in various LAMPS for selling paddy this rabi season but till June 25, paddy from 9,511 farmers has been lifted. Manch secretary Narendra Pradahan said, “The administration should take immediate step to lift all the paddy stock of farmers before the closure of mandi by June 30 or extend time to facilitate selling the stock.”

Official sources said procurement agencies purchased about 9,28,887 quintal paddy from 10,146 farmers against 11,55,673 quintal target till June 25. However, paddy stocks of 9,511 farmers have been lifted while 635 farmers’ stocks await transportation by millers.

Incessant rains over the past few days have hit transportation and slowed down procuremen process. Farmers fear token lapse as mandis will close on June 30.