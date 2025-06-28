Rath Yatra: Devotees resume pulling chariots in Puri

PURI: Amid renewed enthusiasm, devotees on Saturday resumed pulling the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, after the Rath Yatra in Puri was halted on June 27 night.

The chariots were scheduled to reach Gundicha temple, considered the aunt's place of the deities, by the evening of Friday.

But they had to be stopped on Grand Road as Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja chariot got stuck while negotiating a turn, preventing the other two from advancing.

The chariots with deities inside were kept on the road overnight amid tight security.

Amid chanting of 'Jai Jagannath', the chariot pulling began again around 10 am on Saturday, after conducting the morning rituals.

Thousands of devotees who spent the night in the holy town, joined in large numbers in chariot pulling amid sounds of gongs and conches.

The chariots are now advancing towards the Gundicha temple, around 2.6 km away from the 12th-century Jagannath temple.