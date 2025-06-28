Tourism project for Debrigarh raises eyebrows

BHUBANESWAR: A move by the Tourism department to select consultants to study the Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary at Bargarh and prepare a project report on its proposed development has raised eyebrows.

Wildlife norms mandate that eco-tourism development work in a sanctuary should be decided within guiding principles of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

However, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation invited bids between June 9 and 23 for selecting an architectural consultant who would prepare a detailed project report on the tourism projects being planned in the sanctuary. While the bid was to be opened on Tuesday, it has been postponed due to absence of domain experts on the day, sources said.

Counted among one of the finest eco-tourism destinations in the country, Debrigarh sanctuary has been included in the Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan 20.0 scheme.