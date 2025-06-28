Tourism project for Debrigarh raises eyebrows

BHUBANESWAR: A move by the Tourism department to select consultants to study the Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary at Bargarh and prepare a project report on its proposed development has raised eyebrows.
Wildlife norms mandate that eco-tourism development work in a sanctuary should be decided within guiding principles of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
However, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation invited bids between June 9 and 23 for selecting an architectural consultant who would prepare a detailed project report on the tourism projects being planned in the sanctuary. While the bid was to be opened on Tuesday, it has been postponed due to absence of domain experts on the day, sources said.
Counted among one of the finest eco-tourism destinations in the country, Debrigarh sanctuary has been included in the Ministry of Tourism’s Swadesh Darshan 20.0 scheme.
Among many facilities and services being planned for the sanctuary by the Tourism department, some are development of a 10 acre area near the entry gate of the sanctuary with 60 eco-friendly temporary rooms, picnic infrastructure, another 10 temporary eco-friendly cottages for 20 visitors at Debrigarh nature camp (3.5 acre area) and 10 homestay facilities at Dhodrokusum which is called a ‘green village’ adjoining the Hirakud reservoir.
Experts said that any development plan in a wildlife sanctuary should be taken up by Forest department and expressed surprise over the latter’s silence. In this case, the consultants applying for the bid have been asked to study the sanctuary and check feasibility of the projects.
However, commissioner-cum-secretary of Tourism department Balwant Singh refuted any violation. The consultant will work in coordination with the Forest department to prepare the Debrigarh project DPR .
“The Tourism department is just selecting the consultant. Any kind of project study or implementation will be done in consultation with the Forest department and its officials on the ground,” he said.