CMC to plant 1.5 lakh saplings in July first week in Odisha

CUTTACK: In a bid to improve the ecological biodiversity of the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to plant around 1.5 lakh saplings during observation of Van Mahotsav Week during July first week.

As per the decision taken by the civic body in a meeting recently, it will procure around one lakh saplings from the Forest department and the remaining 50,000 comprising different varieties of fruit-bearing trees including mango, guava, banyan and amla, will be given by the Horticulture department.

CMC mayor Subhas Singh said the corporation will also involve school and college students, puja committees and different non-government organisations (NGOs) in the plantation drive. “Apart from parks, school and college premises, and open spaces in the city, the plantation drive will this year also be undertaken on three acre land at Mahanadi’s Bhuasuni Patha. The saplings, after being planted will be taken care of by the Forest department for around three years. Tree guards will also be deployed to take care of the plants. We have also planned to conduct awareness programmes to sensitise residents on environmental pollution and global warming,” Singh added.