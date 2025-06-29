Cop suspended over sexual exploitation charge in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A police constable was placed under suspension on charges of sexually exploiting a woman over the last four years in Berhampur.

Manoranjan Sethi was transferred to the reserve office pending further investigation.

As per the complainant, her family had been living on rent in Sethi’s house in Berhampur. She alleged that Sethi lured her on various pretexts and coerced her into a physical relationship over the last four years. After Sethi was transferred to Digapahandi around seven months back, he began avoiding her.

A fortnight ago, the woman lodged a formal complaint with Berhampur Town police station accusing Sethi of deception and exploitation. A case was registered but no action was taken.

The complainant is married and has children. The constable, too is married with kids.

The woman approached Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M seeking justice on Friday. The SP ordered Sethi’s suspension and fixed his headquarters at the district reserve police.

Sethi denied the allegations and said, truth will come to fore after the investigation.