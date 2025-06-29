Efforts must be made to preserve Haldhar Nag’s writings, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

BARGARH: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday described eminent Koshali poet Haldhar Nag as “a shining jewel of India and a symbol of Odisha’s identity, emotion, and expression”.

Addressing a two-day national seminar titled “Haldhar - Sajan Aar Darshan,” he said the poet’s contribution to enriching Sambalpuri language and literature is unparalleled and continues to inspire generations.

Organised jointly by Abhimanyu Sahitya Sansad, Ghens, and Krishna Vikash Group of Institutions, Bargarh, the seminar marked a significant effort to take Sambalpuri literature to a pan-Indian platform.

The multilingual event saw attendance by literary scholars from both within and outside Odisha. It brought together scholars, researchers, and literary enthusiasts from across the country to delve into the cultural and philosophical legacy of the iconic poet, often hailed as the pride and poetic spirit of Odisha.

Describing Nag’s work as rich in philosophy and deeply rooted in cultural wisdom, Pradhan stressed the need for broader efforts to preserve and promote his writings at all levels.

“Literature is a tool that activates the consciousness of an individual. It constantly stirs intellectual waves and builds new emotions. While not everyone becomes a writer, literature resides in everyone. Its need is universal,” said Pradhan while addressing the gathering.

He further emphasised the importance of imparting education in mother tongues to nurture original thinking and creativity among students.

On the occasion, several books, anthologies, and collections based on Haldhar Nag’s life and literary works were unveiled. Higher Education and Culture minister Suraj Suryabanshi, local MPs, MLAs, and public representatives were also present at the inaugural session.