Four, including three of family, die in tragic bike crash in Odisha

NUAPADA: In a tragic road mishap, four people, including two minors, were killed following a head-on collision between two motorcycles on NH-353 near Palsipani Chhak on Saturday evening.

Four others critically injured in the accident which took place under Komna police limits. The deceased were identified as Lalit Sabar (40), his sister Sunaphula Sabar (25), daughter Dileswari Sabar (7) and Kshira Rahul (35). The injured are Roshan Sabar (15), Lembubati Sabar (32), Naresh Sabar (5), and Hitesh Sabar (35).

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm when Lalit, along with five family members, was travelling on a single motorcycle to Banjari village to witness the Rath Yatra. His bike collided head-on with another coming from the opposite direction, leading to a devastating crash that left all eight riders seriously injured and unconscious on the roadside.

Residents rushed to the spot and helped shift the injured to Nuapada district headquarters hospital in ambulances. Doctors declared Lalit, Sunaphula, Dileswari and Kshira dead. Roshan’s condition was reported to be extremely critical and was referred to VIMSAR in Burla for advanced treatment. The remaining three are currently undergoing treatment at the DHH.

Komna police reached the accident site. “Postmortem is scheduled for Sunday, following which bodies will be handed over to the families,” informed Tarbod outpost sub-inspector Gauri Shankar Das.