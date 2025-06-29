Fresh LoPAR to trigger very heavy rains in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal within 24 hours and expected to trigger very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) in the next three days, said the IMD on Saturday.

As per the national weather forecaster, the upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal persisted over the same region on the day. “Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Bangladesh and West Bengal on Sunday. Subsequently, the system is expected to move slowly west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha and Jharkhand,” it added.

The regional met office has forecast very heavy rain in Mayurbhanj district and heavy showers (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) in Balasore and Bhadrak on Sunday. Similarly, very heavy rain is expected to occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts on Monday and in Nayagarh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts on Tuesday.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The low pressure is likely to trigger very heavy rains in parts of Odisha between Sunday and Tuesday. As the southwest monsoon is active over the state, heavy rainfall activity is expected to prevail next week.”

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has asked collectors of the districts likely to receive heavy rainfall to remain prepared to handle any emergency situation.