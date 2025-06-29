Odisha CM Majhi orders transfer of Puri Collector, SP after three die in stampede

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after two women and an elderly man died in a stampede-like situation in Puri, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the transfer of two senior officers of the district, Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vinit Agrawal.

As per the order, Khurda Collector Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new Puri Collector, and STF DIG Pinak Mishra will serve as the in-charge SP of the district. Majhi also ordered the suspension of DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi for negligence in performing their duties. At least six devotees sustained injuries in the incident.

The Chief Minister has ordered an administrative inquiry headed by Development Commissioner Anu Garg. He also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased persons.

After the incident, Majhi held a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar earlier in the day. “Any negligence that led to the stampede-like situation will not be tolerated and exemplary action will be initiated against all those responsible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police informed citizens that there was a heavy inflow of vehicles towards Puri. The police said travellers heading to the temple town may have to wait for over two hours due to the traffic congestion on the roads connecting to Puri.