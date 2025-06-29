Orissa HC asks government to relook book selection for college libraries

CUTTACK: A controversy has sparked off over the selection of books for libraries in non-government colleges across Odisha, with allegations of favouritism and procedural lapses prompting legal intervention. The Orissa High Court has directed the secretary of Higher Education department to consider the Kalinga Publishers and Booksellers Association’s grievance in accordance with law within 30 days.

The single judge bench of Justice BP Routray also observed that the department may consider halting the supply of the selected books until a final decision is made on the matter. The directive is expected to temporarily stall the ongoing supply process, and all eyes are now on the Higher Education department’s next step.

The case has brought to light broader concerns about transparency and fairness in educational procurement practices. The Kalinga Publishers and Booksellers Association, Cuttack, had challenged the selection process in a writ petition. The association, representing booksellers and publishers across the state, alleged that the designated selection committee responsible for recommending books for college libraries had acted arbitrarily and without due diligence.