Process for BJP Odisha chief polls from today

BHUBANESWAR: Election process for the state president and national council members of the BJP from Odisha will begin from Sunday.

Announcing this, state election officer and MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi said that the entire organisational election process will be completed by July 1. Sanjay Jaiswal, MP from Bihar, has been appointed as the observer by the Central Election Authority to oversee the election, he added.

Sarangi said the BJP has already completed the election process for local committees, mandal committees and district committees. The organisational elections are held every three years. This year’s election will follow the same process, starting from the local level and culminating in the election of the state president, he added.