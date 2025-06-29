Seek forgiveness from Jagannath devotees, tender apology for Puri temple stampede: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede outside Gundicha temple in Puri, and offered a personal apology. He also ordered a probe into the security lapse that led to the stampede.

Around 50 others were also injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

Majhi said the negligence was inexcusable. “I have ordered a probe into the security lapse, and necessary steps will be taken to ensure strict and exemplary action against those found responsible,” he posted on X.

The chief minister expressed deepest condolences for the loss of lives.

“During the sacred gathering at Sharadhabali to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, an unfortunate incident occurred arising out of the overwhelming crowd and intense devotion,” he said.