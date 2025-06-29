Seek forgiveness from Jagannath devotees, tender apology for Puri temple stampede: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday sought forgiveness from devotees of Lord Jagannath for the stampede outside Gundicha temple in Puri, and offered a personal apology. He also ordered a probe into the security lapse that led to the stampede.
Around 50 others were also injured in the stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.
Majhi said the negligence was inexcusable. “I have ordered a probe into the security lapse, and necessary steps will be taken to ensure strict and exemplary action against those found responsible,” he posted on X.
The chief minister expressed deepest condolences for the loss of lives.
“During the sacred gathering at Sharadhabali to get a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, an unfortunate incident occurred arising out of the overwhelming crowd and intense devotion,” he said.
“I, personally and on behalf of my government, extend sincere and heartfelt apology to all Jagannath devotees for this tragic event,” Majhi said.
“I offer my deepest condolences. I pray to Lord Jagannath to give them the strength to endure this irreparable loss,” he said.
"I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of devotees who lost their lives. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow," Majhi said in a post on X.
The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, the officials said.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the condition of six people is critical, they said.