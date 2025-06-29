Three women on way to Puri crushed to death by OSRTC bus

BHUBANESWAR: In a tragic incident, three women en route to Puri on their two-wheeler to witness the Rath Yatra were killed after coming under the wheels of an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus here on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Rimjhim Priyadarsini Sahoo (20), Elina Das (20) and Kajal Das (22). They were rushed to the Pipili community health centre (CHC) where doctors declared them received dead.
Police said, the incident took place at around 4 pm near Tarakaja Chhak within Pipili police limits. The trio was going to Puri on their scooty when they had to abruptly change the lane to avoid collision with an over-speeding two-wheeler coming from the wrong side. Soon after, they reportedly lost balance and fell only to come under the rear wheels of the OSRTC bus that was behind them.
Police said the OSRTC bus with passengers on board was also en route to Puri. Though the driver fled after the incident, he was nabbed by the cops after a few hours. “Pipili police have registered a case and detained the bus driver besides seizing the vehicle. Efforts are on to identify the erring two-wheeler rider who was driving on the wrong side of the road,” said a senior police officer.
As per information, Rimjhim’s aunt and mother were also travelling on another two-wheeler when the mishap occurred. Sources said Rimjhim and Elina were studying together at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar. Elina and Kajal were cousins and natives of Kendrapara district. The duo was staying on rent at Rimjhim’s house in Old Town’s Barik Sahi area.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the accident. He took to X to pay his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.
The accident comes at a time when Odisha Police boasted to have covered the entire stretch from Uttara to Puri with AI-enabled CCTV cameras to regulate traffic during the chariot festival.