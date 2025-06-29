Three women on way to Puri crushed to death by OSRTC bus

Police said the OSRTC bus with passengers on board was also en route to Puri. Though the driver fled after the incident, he was nabbed by the cops after a few hours. “Pipili police have registered a case and detained the bus driver besides seizing the vehicle. Efforts are on to identify the erring two-wheeler rider who was driving on the wrong side of the road,” said a senior police officer.

As per information, Rimjhim’s aunt and mother were also travelling on another two-wheeler when the mishap occurred. Sources said Rimjhim and Elina were studying together at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar. Elina and Kajal were cousins and natives of Kendrapara district. The duo was staying on rent at Rimjhim’s house in Old Town’s Barik Sahi area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the accident. He took to X to pay his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The accident comes at a time when Odisha Police boasted to have covered the entire stretch from Uttara to Puri with AI-enabled CCTV cameras to regulate traffic during the chariot festival.