BARIPADA: Heavy rains caused a flood-like situation in Baripada town, triggering panic among residents of at least 10 wards on Saturday night. Sources said rainwater entered wards 17, 2, 3, 6, 7, 27, 19, 10, 4, and 9 of Baripada municipality, sending residents into a tizzy.

The inundation was reportedly triggered by poor drainage of rainwater due to illegal encroachments on the embankments of three rivers, Jarali, Sarli, and Sukhjoda that pass through the town. Residents spent a sleepless night, moving their belongings to safer locations as water entered their homes. Sub-collector Dayasindhu Parida said water entered into some houses located in low-lying areas of the town due to heavy rainfall.

However, the situation later improved as rainwater was able to drain into Budhabalanga river. Meanwhile, Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say visited the low-lying areas of Betnoti and Badasahi near Budhabalanga river. He instructed BDOs and tehsildars to remain on alert as water levels in the river continued to rise due to incessant rains.