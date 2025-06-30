Alert railway cops manage to prevent stampede-like situation at Puri station

BHUBANESWAR: Even as three persons were killed in a stampede near Gundicha temple in the wee hours of Sunday, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) managed to prevent a similar situation that occurred at the Puri railway station owing to the huge rush of passengers for Rath Yatra on Friday.

As soon as the chariot-pulling of the deities came to a halt, thousands of devotees rushed to the railway station to board their respective trains. This led to a sudden and overwhelming surge in footfall of passengers, creating a stampede-like situation.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, senior officers of GRP and RPF swiftly revised their force deployment strategies. Human chains were promptly formed using ropes at all key entry points, including the main gate of the railway station, at the entrance, concourse area as well as platforms to regulate the crowd movement swiftly.