Alert railway cops manage to prevent stampede-like situation at Puri station

BHUBANESWAR: Even as three persons were killed in a stampede near Gundicha temple in the wee hours of Sunday, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) managed to prevent a similar situation that occurred at the Puri railway station owing to the huge rush of passengers for Rath Yatra on Friday.
As soon as the chariot-pulling of the deities came to a halt, thousands of devotees rushed to the railway station to board their respective trains. This led to a sudden and overwhelming surge in footfall of passengers, creating a stampede-like situation.
Sensing the gravity of the situation, senior officers of GRP and RPF swiftly revised their force deployment strategies. Human chains were promptly formed using ropes at all key entry points, including the main gate of the railway station, at the entrance, concourse area as well as platforms to regulate the crowd movement swiftly.
“Quick reaction teams deployed at strategic locations were immediately activated and additional reserve manpower was dispatched to high-density areas. At the peak of the crisis between 5 pm and 11 pm, zig-zag cordons were established inside the station building using ropes to manage the flow of the people. Special efforts were made to protect vulnerable groups, especially elderly people, women and children,” said a senior officer.
Due to the huge rush, 15 to 20 passengers reportedly became unconscious but they were immediately attended to by GRP and RPF personnel and administered first-aid on the spot. The officers later assisted those passengers to board their respective trains.
ADG, railways and coastal security Arun Bothra and Cuttack Railways SP Vivekanand Sharma supervised the operations till late on Friday night.
Principal chief security commissioner of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Alok Bohra and senior divisional security commissioner of Khurda Road Division Mithun Soni were also present to continuously monitor the security arrangements.
The railway authorities expressed their gratitude to both GRP and RPF officers for effectively managing the overcrowding situation at the railway station.