BJP govt is undermining constitution: Odisha Congress chief

JEYPORE: The BJP government is undermining the Constitution and it is high time people rose to protect it, said president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday.

Addressing a huge gathering at Jeypore Dussehra ground in Koraput, Das accused the BJP of winning elections by making false promises of development, especially for the poor, downtrodden, and backward communities, both at the national and state levels. “They made tall assurances before elections but have failed to deliver anything meaningful,” he said.

Targeting the state government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the OPCC president alleged that the BJP administration in Odisha has failed on all the fronts in its first year.