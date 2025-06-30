BJP govt is undermining constitution: Odisha Congress chief

JEYPORE: The BJP government is undermining the Constitution and it is high time people rose to protect it, said president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday.
Addressing a huge gathering at Jeypore Dussehra ground in Koraput, Das accused the BJP of winning elections by making false promises of development, especially for the poor, downtrodden, and backward communities, both at the national and state levels. “They made tall assurances before elections but have failed to deliver anything meaningful,” he said.
Targeting the state government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the OPCC president alleged that the BJP administration in Odisha has failed on all the fronts in its first year.
“BJP ministers and leaders are more focused on personal gains than addressing public issues. The government’s pro-industrialist decisions reflect its intent to serve vested interests while sidelining the needs of the poor,” he claimed.
Das also raised concerns over rising atrocities against women in the state. He claimed safety of women has worsened under the BJP government. “The Congress party will continue to fight to protect the rights of the people and uphold the Constitution,” he added.
On the occasion, AICC Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu said the BJP government at the Centre is trying to rewrite the Constitution through amendments in the Parliament in the last 11 years. Most of these changes were made for the benefit of BJP, he alleged.
Among others, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Congress Legislature Party leader and Pottangi MLA Ram Chandra Kadam, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla, Laxmipur MLA Pabitra Saunta and Rayagada MLA K Appala Swamy were present.
Earlier in the day, Congress workers took out a rally from Borigumma to Jeypore covering a distance of around 20 km.