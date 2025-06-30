Central team inspects water supply projects in Odisha's Deogarh

DEOGARH: A Central team visited Deogarh district to inspect the ongoing mega rural piped water supply (RPWS) projects on Saturday.

The team was led by central nodal officer from the Ministry of Jal Shakti Ganesh Nagarajan. The visit focused on water supply projects covering 19 gram panchayats each in Barkote and Reamal blocks.

Accompanied by technical officer Nirmal Chittora, Nagarajan assessed the implementation status of the projects which aim to provide safe drinking water to rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The officials visited the intake wells and water treatment plants of both the Barkote and Reamal projects. The team also conducted a field visit to Gopapur where they interacted with villagers and verified the functional status of household tap connections.

On the day, a review meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Nagarajan. Senior officials of the district including superintending engineer of RWSS, assistant engineers, junior engineers, technical project agency inspectors and the water testing lab manager attended the meet.

Nagarajan emphasised the importance of maintaining water quality and timely completion of the projects.