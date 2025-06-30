Election for Odisha BJP state president postponed

BHUBANESWAR: The election for the state president of BJP and national council members from Odisha scheduled on July 1 has been postponed after the stampede at Gundicha Temple in Puri which claimed three lives on Sunday.

State election officer and MP Pratap Sarangi informed that a new date for election will be fixed after discussion with the central leadership. The election process was started on Sunday after a notification was issued at 11 am as per the directive of national election officer K Laxman.

A provisional voters list was released. After reviewing various objections and complaints, the final voter list was also published.

The voters include organisational district presidents, state council members and 10 per cent of the party’s MLAs and MPs, Sarangi said and added that election has now been postponed. Bihar MP Sanjay Jaiswal was appointed as an observer by the central election officer to oversee and manage the three-day organisational polls.