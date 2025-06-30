Odisha Govt recasts cultivable land: Kharif farming over 3.02 lakh ha in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: After a long wait, the state government has finally recast the total cultivable land in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district on basis of actual availability of agriculture land to help prepare credible cropping programme for kharif crop season 2025.

Accordingly, 10,240 hectare (ha) of farmlands in Sundargarh have been kept out of the upcoming cropping programme as these are no more used for agriculture purpose. Over the past one and a half decade, these lands were believed to have been acquired for various mining, industrial and development purposes.

Reliable sources said till 2024, the kharif crop programming was done based on the total availability of 3,12,930 ha cultivable land. But in 2025 kharif season, a major change has been noticed in context of Sundargarh.

A letter from the chief secretary to all collectors on May 28 forwarded the cropping programme prepared by the Agriculture department for all districts for the kharif season 2025. For Sundargarh district, a total of 3,02,690 ha have been earmarked for cultivation, a shortfall of 10,240 ha. Hence, paddy cultivation this year would be tentatively carried out over around 1.98 lakh ha, while above 1.04 lakh ha have been earmarked for non-paddy crops.

Requesting anonymity, a senior Revenue official said it is obvious that the recasting of cultivable land in Sundargarh has been done on basis of the agriculture census. The census was the result of survey and data of the statistical unit of the Planning, Revenue and Agriculture departments.