Puri stampede: Naveen blames Odisha govt for lapses, Rahul seeks review

The BJD president urged the government to implement urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Adapa Bije, Bahuda, Suna Besha, and other key Rath Yatra rituals. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who lost their lives in the tragic incident and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the stampede. Stating that the incident was “extremely tragic”, he urged the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts.

“This tragedy is a serious reminder that security and crowd management preparations for such large events must be thoroughly reviewed. Protecting lives is paramount, and any lapse in this responsibility is unacceptable,” he said in a post on X.

Rahul conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.