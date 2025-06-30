Puri stampede: Naveen blames Odisha govt for lapses, Rahul seeks review

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik slammed the state government over its alleged failure to control the crowd which resulted in the death of three devotees outside the Gundicha Temple early on Sunday.
“Today’s stampede, occurring just a day after the abysmal failure of crowd management during the Rath Yatra that left hundreds injured, exposes the government’s glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees,” Naveen wrote on X.
Naveen said eyewitnesses report that the initial response to this horrific tragedy came from the devotees’ relatives with no government machinery present to manage the surging crowd. This highlights a shocking lapse of duty, he stated.
The former chief minister said, “The inordinate delay in pulling the Nandighosa chariot on Rath Yatra day was conveniently attributed to ‘Mahaprabhu’s wish’, a shocking excuse that masks the administration’s complete abdication of responsibility. While I refrain from accusing the government of criminal negligence, their blatant callousness has undeniably contributed to this tragedy,” he added.
The BJD president urged the government to implement urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Adapa Bije, Bahuda, Suna Besha, and other key Rath Yatra rituals. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who lost their lives in the tragic incident and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the stampede. Stating that the incident was “extremely tragic”, he urged the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts.
“This tragedy is a serious reminder that security and crowd management preparations for such large events must be thoroughly reviewed. Protecting lives is paramount, and any lapse in this responsibility is unacceptable,” he said in a post on X.
Rahul conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.