UNDP team reviews climate change project

KENDRAPARA: Resident representative of UNDP India Angela Lusigi visited Bhitarkanika National Park to review the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Community (ECRICC) project on Friday.

Accompanied by senior officials of UNDP, including state head Abha Mishra, Lusigi visited the mangrove plantation site at Dibakarpur village and interacted with residents of Baghamari. The team also visited the mangrove nursery of the Forest department at Dangamala.

Bhitarkanika Assistant Conservator of forests (ACF) Manas Das and other forest officials briefed the UNDP team about mangrove conservation and regeneration in Bhitarkanika.

Launched in 2022 with support from the Green Climate Fund and Odisha government, the three-year ECRICC project aims to enhance the resilience of lives and livelihoods of around 50,000 people across 500 coastal villages in Kendrapara.

The project aims to provide livelihood support to self-help groups through various income generating activities like pisciculture, poultry, dairy, systematic rice intensification and kitchen gardening in coastal areas around Bhitarkanika.