Uttam Mohanty: The Oar of Odia cultural life

Celebrities are a source of life. They are a bunch of emotional rescuers with magical impact on people’s lives. They have the ability to ensure happiness amidst a pall of gloom.

Uttam Mohanty was no different. He was a source of happiness not only inside the theatres but had the great fan following even in the remotest parts of the state since his arrival on the celluloid canvas. He grew as a representative of the post-Emergency Indian youth who seldom hesitated to take on a fight for the right cause. His well-built body and modern attire was a perfect transition from the dhoti-clad and soft spoken Sarat Pujari or the Akshay Mohanty (Kashyap) of the 60s.

The good-bad boy characters that Uttam played perfectly matched the changing notions of Odia identity of the 70s. He sourced his romantic strength and social reforms agenda from the essentially righteous characters that carried traits of ‘bad’ or ‘negative’ on standards defined by a traditional Odia society then.

Till Uttam arrived in the cinematic space by the mid-70s, being ‘direct’ was considered ‘disrespectful’ by the conservative Odia society. The elders had a right to be wrong and it was morally improper for the younger ones to challenge. If they did, they were silenced by a very popular line, ‘muhan re jabab dauchu?’ This was a line that the old patriarch in Odia cinema always used to silence familial disagreements. Uttam introduced a culture of respectful deviance.

The characters that Uttam portrayed weaved an element of straightforwardness and fearlessness while remaining ethically correct - a trait that his lady-loves greatly approved of and prioritised over timidity. Deviance carried a moral and ethical justification.

As evident from mythical scriptures like Mahabharata, for a greater good, smaller vices are acceptable. Uttam stood at a threshold where the notions of ‘good’ and ‘bad’, especially within the youth, was fast changing. The bad was not necessarily bad as it had an ethically correct goal to achieve.