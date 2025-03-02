Class 6 student in Odisha's residential school found pregnant; authorities launch probe

KEONJHAR: In yet another shocking incident, a Class 6 student of a residential school in Champua of Keonjhar district was found pregnant during a routine health check-up.

As per sources, the girl had visited her native village during the Makar Sankranti holidays in January. On returning to the school, the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) noticed that she missed her monthly periods and informed the matter to the school headmaster. Subsequently, a sample was sent to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) for a pregnancy test which turned out to be positive.

On learning of the girl’s pregnancy, district administration officials visited the school and instructed the headmaster to report the matter to the police. During questioning by the hostel matron, the girl confessed her uncle had a physical relationship with her.

While the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of students in residential schools, authorities of the school said they are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, no complaint has been filed with police as yet.