Farmer leader Akshay Kumar's hunger strike over paddy deductions enters 15th day

BHUBANESWAR: Farmer leader and national coordinator of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) Akshay Kumar has continued his hunger strike protesting ‘katni chhatni’, with the agitation entering its 15th day on Saturday.

On strike since February 15, Kumar has been demanding abolition of the practice of deducting 5-6 kg paddy per quintal during procurement at mandis across the state. Despite being on protest for half a month, he said, none from the state’s Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare or Cooperation departments has reached out to the sangathan for talks.

Kumar said NNKS had a threadbare discussion with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in presence of deputy CM KV Singh Deo and chief secretary Manoj Ahuja in this regard on January 27 but the practice has continued. In a memorandum to the CM, he alleged that the irregularities run to the tune of Rs 2,s000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

Pradesh Congress president Bhakta Charan Das who along with his supporters reached the protest site on Friday praised Kumar for his agitation in the interest of the farmers in the state.

“Kumar is not only agitating at the regional level, he has also given momentum to the farmers’ movement by driving hundreds of people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to take part in the Delhi farmers’ movement. In the coming days, the Congress will stand with the farmers and also lead the farmers,” Das said and added this loot in the name of ‘katni-chhatni’ will stop if the farmer movement is intensified on a large scale.