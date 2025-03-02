Farmers meet Odisha deputy CM KV Singh Deo over Rs 120 crore paddy procurement scam

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Saturday confronted deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo and elected representatives of Jagatsinghpur seeking action by the state government against irregularities in paddy procurement

The incident occurred at Sanskruti Bhavan during an ‘Intellectual Meet on Budget 2025-26.’ While Singh Deo was the chief guest, the meeting was attended by MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, MLA Amrendra Das, and district BJP officials.

Just after the deputy CM concluded his speech, the farmers rushed to the stage and accused the government of turning a blind eye even as illegal deduction of paddy under the pretext of maintaining Fair Average Quality (FAQ) standards is underway. The protesters estimated a scam of Rs 120 crore as a result of such unlawful deductions.