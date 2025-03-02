Farmers meet Odisha deputy CM KV Singh Deo over Rs 120 crore paddy procurement scam

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Saturday confronted deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo and elected representatives of Jagatsinghpur seeking action by the state government against irregularities in paddy procurement
The incident occurred at Sanskruti Bhavan during an ‘Intellectual Meet on Budget 2025-26.’ While Singh Deo was the chief guest, the meeting was attended by MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai, MLA Amrendra Das, and district BJP officials.
Just after the deputy CM concluded his speech, the farmers rushed to the stage and accused the government of turning a blind eye even as illegal deduction of paddy under the pretext of maintaining Fair Average Quality (FAQ) standards is underway. The protesters estimated a scam of Rs 120 crore as a result of such unlawful deductions.
They said, despite the chief minister’s assurance that no deductions would take place during procurement, the illegal practice continues with the knowledge of the administration and rice millers, leading to harassment and humiliation of farmers.
They said government inaction has forced farmers to resort to distress sale. They said NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar has been on hunger strike in Bhubaneswar for 15 days, protesting these irregularities.
The deputy CM assured the farmers that the state government is committed to addressing their concerns. He provided his personal contact number and urged farmers to resolve issues through discussion rather than intensifying their agitation.
Following the assurances and intervention by MP Tarai and district BJP president Pratap Mishra, the farmers left the stage.