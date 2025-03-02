JP Nadda holds key talks with Odisha BJP leaders to select new state president

BHUBANESWAR: Amid accelerated moves to select the new state BJP president, the party’s national president and Union Health minister JP Nadda had a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other key leaders at the state guest house here on Friday evening.

Nadda was on a two-day visit to Odisha to attend the national summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in India’s Healthcare System at Puri. On his return to Bhubaneswar, he met the chief minister, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, organising secretary Manas Mohanty, party’s co-in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and several other functionaries including vice-president Golak Mohapatra.

While speculations are rife that incumbent ad hoc president Manmohan Samal may get another chance, Mohapatra is also a strong contender for the post.

“We do not know what conspired between Nadda and the state leaders who met him. The national president might have taken the views of the chief minister and other senior leaders on their preferred choice to lead the party in the state. He will apprise the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah,” said a senior leader, who was present at the state guest house, the venue of the meeting.