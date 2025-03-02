Naba Das murder case: Crime Branch summons children as call for CBI probe intensify

JHARSUGUDA: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has summoned late minister Naba Kishore Das’ children, daughter Dipali Das and son Bishal Das, to appear before it in the first week of March to present any statements or objections they may have regarding the ongoing investigation into their father’s death.

While the Crime Branch is yet to complete investigation or file a final chargesheet, the matter gained momentum after Dipali took a dig at the BJP government in the state and demanded a CBI probe into her father’s murder two years after the incident.

In response, many BJP leaders including Law minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan asked the former MLA to give her demand in written that she is not satisfied with the report submitted by the Crime Branch, to facilitate any potential transfer of the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Orissa High Court has also taken seriously a public interest litigation concerning the CBI investigation into the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das.

The petitioner, social worker Pinakpani Mohanty, has called for a CBI inquiry, arguing that such an investigation would uncover the truth behind the minister’s murder. Acting on the petition, a bench comprising acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Mruganka Shekhar Sahoo ordered the state government to submit a written report in this connection. Although the next hearing was initially scheduled for February 19, it was not conducted on that date, and no new date has been set for future proceedings.

According to sources, the Crime Branch’s investigation has not clarified the motives or circumstances surrounding Naba Das’ murder. These questions have intensified discussions about the possibility of a CBI investigation, which has been a contentious topic recently and could lead to significant political ramifications. Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vinaytosh Mishra confirmed that the case is being actively investigated.

Another recent development is the decision to reopen the investigation into the mysterious death of Naba Das’ cook, which is suspected to have links to the minister’s murder. While the hue and cry continues, the assassination of Naba Das has attracted fresh public attention after two years, with many calling for a thorough and transparent investigation to uncover the truth behind the murder.

Neither Dipali Das nor Bishal Das could be reached for a comment.