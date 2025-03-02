Odisha reels under intense heat as temperatures soar past 38 degrees Celsius in several areas

BHUBANESWAR: With mercury level picking up, parts of Odisha have begun to reel under intense heat conditions. Peak temperature soared past 38 degree Celsius in Titilagarh and Jharsuguda on Saturday even as the summer season is yet to set in the state.

Met officials said Titilagarh emerged as the hottest place in the state on the day with a maximum daytime temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius. Jharsuguda too, sizzled with a peak temperature of around 38.2 degree Celsius, while Balangir also recorded 38 degrees Celsius.

Apart from these three places, eight more stations recorded temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and above. The maximum temperature was 37.7 degrees in Sonepur and Angul, 37.6 degree in Sambalpur, 37.5 degree in Sundargarh, 37.2 degree in Bhawanipatna 37.1 degree in Hirakud and 37 degrees each in Boudh and Baripada.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director Manorama Mohanty said though there will be no large change in the daytime and night-time temperature, the mercury level could go up by 1 to 2 degree Celsius across the state in the next five days.

“As per the seasonal forecast, the maximum temperature in the state will remain above normal in March, April and May. However, the chances of temperature remaining above normal during this period will be more for the western Odisha districts, especially Nuapada, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sundargarh,” she said.

Mohanty said the minimum temperature will also remain above normal.