Orissa HC halts final appointments to 63 forester; livestock inspector posts

CUTTACK: The process of recruitment of foresters and livestock inspectors has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court directing the state government and Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) to not finalise appointments to 63 of the 713 posts under advertisement till the next date of hearing.

A batch of petitions were filed by 63 candidates seeking intervention against withholding their provisional results in written test and not issuing them admit cards for physical test to be held on March 3.

Acting on it on Friday, Justice AK Mohapatra granted the state and OSSSC four weeks’ time to file counter affidavit and one week time thereafter to the petitioners to file rejoinder while posting the matter to “the week commencing April 7” for further consideration.

“As an interim measure, it is directed that let selection process continue, however, 63 posts under advertisement - 41 posts of forester and 22 posts of livestock inspector, shall not be filled up till the next date,” Justice Mohapatra said in the order.

The interim order was passed after advocate general Pitambar Acharya appearing for the state and OSSSC contended that certain allegations were received with regard to the petitioners in connection with adoption of unfair means in the computer-based test (CBT).

“As such, they have been issued show cause notices and in the event the petitioners satisfy the authorities by filing the show cause, their cases shall be considered. Therefore, at this stage it could not be known that their candidature has been rejected altogether,” the AG contended, while seeking time to file a counter affidavit justifying OSSSC’s conduct in withholding the provisional result in respect of the petitioners.

The OSSSC held written examinations between April 24 and May 7, 2024. On the basis of the written examination, 8,496 candidates were provisionally screened for physical test by an order on February 19. However, the provisional results and screening of 337 candidates were kept on hold till final decision.