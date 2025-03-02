Rape survivor, husband kill accused out on bail with bow and arrow in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 28-year-old accused was allegedly killed with bow and arrow by the rape survivor and her husband in Teliposh village under Birmitrapur police limits of Sundargarh district on Saturday night.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused Raj Kumar Yadav was out on bail and was harassing the rape survivor, demanding a mutual settlement of the case.

In a fit of rage, the couple killed Yadav and disposed of the body in a pond.

Police picked up the couple and questioned.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the woman was raped by Yadav about 18 months ago.

"After being released on bail six months back, Yadav was frequently pressuring and harassing the victim for a compromise to avoid conviction," he said.