CUTTACK: Despite a series of measures taken by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, for smooth conduct of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations, students appearing for the general science subject were left in a state of worry on Saturday as a particular set of question paper had four marks missing from it.

The general science subject carries 100 marks and the exam has two sections of 50 marks each for subjective and objective type questions. The question papers are given in four different sets of A, B, C and D with each student getting a different set as a measure to check copying.

The error was found in the C set of subjective type paper where questions were given for only 46 marks against a total 50.

“I was given C set paper wherein a question carrying four marks was missing. I had no other option than to answer for 46 marks instead of 50 marks,” said Rohit Kumar Patnaik, a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, College Square, who is appearing the examination at Ravenshaw Girls High School.