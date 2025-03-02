Teen electrocuted while attempting to steal coal from moving train in Odisha's Paradip

PARADIP: A 13-year-old boy sustained serious burn injuries after coming in contact with a live wire while attempting to steal coal from a moving goods train at Atharbanki overbridge on the Cuttack-Paradip railway line on Saturday.
The victim sustained around 80 per cent burn injuries and his condition is stated to be critical. Sources said the minor along with another 12-year-old boy, had boarded the train to allegedly steal coal.
However, when he attempted to extract it using an iron stick, it accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire of the railway line electrocuting the boy in the process.
When he fell to the ground, his associate called a woman Sibani Giri, who was present nearby and took the boy to Biju Memorial Hospital, Paradip, for treatment. He was later shifted to the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack where he is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the Railway police have started investigation into the case.
As per sources, local mafia have been employing poor boys, to steal coal from goods train in the region in exchange of money. Uncovered rakes and inadequate security make the theft easier, sources said. These coal theft rackets engaged in looting coal and iron ore from various points along the Cuttack-Paradip railway line, including stationary goods trains, have been active in Paradip region causing losses amounting to lakhs to the state exchequer.
It may be recalled that last month, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had seized 1,216 coal-filled gunny bags, each containing 25 kg of coal (totalling approximately 3.4 tonne), along with 200 litre of stolen petrol and 2,200 litre of stolen diesel from a private godown.
The accused was identified as Sankar Das, a resident of Rahama within Tirtol police limits. In another case, police had seized around 20 bags of coal near Siju village within Paradip police limits. The mafia loot running trains when they slow down or become stationary at various locations.