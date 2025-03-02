Teen electrocuted while attempting to steal coal from moving train in Odisha's Paradip

PARADIP: A 13-year-old boy sustained serious burn injuries after coming in contact with a live wire while attempting to steal coal from a moving goods train at Atharbanki overbridge on the Cuttack-Paradip railway line on Saturday.

The victim sustained around 80 per cent burn injuries and his condition is stated to be critical. Sources said the minor along with another 12-year-old boy, had boarded the train to allegedly steal coal.

However, when he attempted to extract it using an iron stick, it accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire of the railway line electrocuting the boy in the process.

When he fell to the ground, his associate called a woman Sibani Giri, who was present nearby and took the boy to Biju Memorial Hospital, Paradip, for treatment. He was later shifted to the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack where he is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the Railway police have started investigation into the case.