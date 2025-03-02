Woman dies, another critical after sterilisation drive in Odisha; FIR lodged

JAGATSINGHPUR: A free laparoscopic sterilisation camp held in Erasama has run into controversy since hours after undergoing the medical procedure, a 29-year-old woman died on Saturday while another was taken seriously ill.

The camp was held at Erasama community health centre (CHC) on Friday. Kamini Kandi who belongs to Mathasahi village under Erasama police limits succumbed at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in the evening. The other, 27-year-old Saraswati Murmu, is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur.

After the two incidents, tension prevailed in Erasama as Kamini’s husband lodged an FIR with police. The chief district medical officer has also ordered an investigation into the incident.

As per reports, at least 35 women had registered for the free laparoscopic sterilisation camp organised by the Health and Family Welfare department. The team had a specialist laparoscopic surgeon for the sterilisation procedure while others comprised nurses and Asha workers. However, it did not have a trained anaesthetist.

Though the initial three procedures were successful, when Saraswati underwent the surgery, she reportedly fell ill and lost consciousness after which she was taken to the Jagatsinghpur DHH for treatment. Despite this, Kamini turned in for the procedure and the doctor administered her with drugs and anaesthesia after which she too fell unconscious. She reportedly developed swelling in her body due to which doctors referred her to Jagatsinghpur DHH from where she was again shifted to SCB MCH where she succumbed late in the night.