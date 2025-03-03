Bus helper detained for rape attempt on 6-yr-old girl in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Sunday detained a cleaner of a bus for allegedly trying to rape a six-year-old girl at a secluded location near Chandiposh railway station in Sundargarh district.

The accused is 21-year-old Dambru Tamdia. Police said on Saturday evening, villagers of Bondamunda had gone to Oramsahi of Chandiposh to attend a pre-marriage ceremony in a bus and another vehicle. While villagers were busy attending the ceremony, the girl along with other children was playing near the bus.

Taking advantage of the situation, Tamdia lured the minor on the pretext of buying her ice cream. He reportedly took the girl to an abandoned cabin near Chandiposh railway platform and tried to sexually assault her. However, the child somehow managed to escape from the accused’s clutches and informed her family members.

Chandiposh IIC S Patra said police registered a case of kidnap and rape on basis of the initial complaint of the girl’s parents. Medical examination of the victim and the accused was conducted on Sunday.

After medical examination, it has been ascertained that rape attempt was made on the child. The accused has been detained for questioning. Tamdia will be arrested on Monday and produced in the POCSO court in Sundargarh town, Patra added.

In less than six months, at least a dozen of cases of rapes involving minor girls have been reported from Rourkela. The cases include four gang-rape incidents and rape of two girls aged four and five years in areas under the jurisdiction of RN Pali and Uditnagar police stations of Rourkela.