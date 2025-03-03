Odisha government extends Subhadra application deadline to Mar 31

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has extended the deadline for registration under the flagship Subhadra Yojana in order to ensure that every eligible age-appropriate woman is enrolled for the financial assistance.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Sunday said March 31 will be the last date for submitting applications under the scheme in 2024-25 financial year. “The applicants found eligible will receive Rs 15,000, which includes three instalments of Rs 5,000 each, in one go on August 9, on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima,” she said.

As per the eligibility criteria, women born between July 2, 1964 and July 1, 2003, with family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum can apply apart from the ASHA and anganwadi workers and those who are employed through outsourcing agencies.

Official sources said the March 31 deadline is for those left out in the current fiscal. Eligible women who will be attaining 21 years by July 1 this year can apply once the new window opens for them. Accordingly, women crossing 60 years will be kept out of the scheme.

Parida, who is also the minister for Women and Child Development, said the first instalment in the fifth phase will be released on March 6 and the second instalment on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. More than one crore women will get the second instalment during a special programme at Berhampur.

“While launching the scheme last year, we had set the target to cover more than one crore women under the Subhadra Yojana. We have reached the magic number before the disbursement of the second instalment,” she said and appreciated the efforts of all grassroots-level staff, anganwadi workers and bank mitras for making this possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rolled out the scheme on September 17 last year. It aims to empower the low-income women and make them financially independent and self-reliant. The state government will spend over Rs 55,825 crore on the scheme in five years.