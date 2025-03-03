Odisha government to issue SOP for speeding up accident insurance settlement

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set for major reforms in the insurance claims process to expedite vehicle insurance settlements and ensure swift and hassle-free compensation for accident victims.

The Commerce and Transport department has been asked to coordinate with empanelled agencies to develop a customised standard operating procedure (SOP) for uniform execution of claims.

At a high-level meeting chaired by principal secretary Usha Padhee here, it has been decided to amend the existing processes, enhance regulatory flexibility and ensure seamless claims’ disbursement.

As per section 164 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, vehicle owners or authorised insurers are mandated to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injuries to victims or their legal heirs.

A recent assessment revealed that 59 per cent of vehicles in the state remain uninsured, leaving many vehicle owners exposed to financial risks and legal consequences. Of the 1.03 crore registered vehicles, over 61.57 lakh vehicles lack insurance coverage.