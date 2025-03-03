Odisha minister visits Malkangiri, stresses on safety of girl students

MALKANGIRI: Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik reviewed various works in the district on Sunday.

Attending a review meeting at the Zilla Parishad conference hall here, the minister laid emphasis on safety and security of girl students besides strengthening infrastructure of all the schools under the ST & SC Development and School & Mass Education departments. He directed the officials to ensure quality education for students and improve healthcare infrastructure in the district.

The officials were also instructed to expedite construction of roads under the Rural Development and Works departments. Mallik, who also holds the MSME portfolio, was informed that Dalmia and Ambuja will set up two mega cement industries in Malkangiri.

Collector Ashish Iswar Patil informed the meeting that of the total 1,48,709 applications submitted under Subhadra Yojana, 1,34,610 were found eligible and received benefits of the scheme.

He said arrangements are being made to provide housing units to members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) like Bonda and Didyai under PM JANMAN Awas Yojana. The minister also directed the district administration to promote Lakhpati Didi scheme. Officials were asked to create Lakhpati Didis in all panchayats across Malkangiri.

Among others, ZP chairperson Samari Tanglu, chief development officer Naresh Chandra Sabar and ADM (revenue) Bedabar Pradhan attended the meeting.