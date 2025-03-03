Odisha to frame policy for child care at government, private sector workplaces

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is all set to introduce a new policy for early childhood development which will ensure universal rights of all children from the prenatal stage to six years of age.

The proposed Care Centre Policy aims at providing a strong foundation for survival, growth, and development of children, especially from the disadvantaged communities including tribals, minorities, migrant and other underprivileged sections.

As part of the policy framework, care centres would be established in multiple models like anganwadi centres in government offices, industrial zones, construction sites, factories, brick kilns, urban slums, rural and tribal areas and other workplaces where women are employed in significant numbers.

The state government will set up stand-alone care centres in key locations such as government offices, hospitals and schools. These centres will cater to the children of government personnel as well as other working women in the vicinity. Industries and private organisations, especially those that employ more than 30 women having at least 10 children between six months and six years of age will have to establish care centres.

The centres will provide an integrated package of early childhood development, feeding facility, growth monitoring and special care apart from regular health check-up and linkage with supplementary nutrition programme and other child-specific schemes. All creche workers will be trained to engage children in age-appropriate activities.

A senior official of Women and Child Development department said, “Care centres at both government and private setups will be the top priority. Every child will be monitored for growth on a regular basis. Special focus will be given to children whose growth has faltered. They will basically help working women, particularly those in the informal sector, have access to affordable, safe, and convenient childcare facilities at their workplace.”

The state government would encourage community-based care centres operated by women SHGs, NGOs, local panchayats and other community organisations. Special provisions will be made to set up such centres near markets, construction sites, and agricultural fields where women from the unorganised sector are employed, the official said.