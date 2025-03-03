Odisha to implement SC norms on reservation in promotion within govt departments

BHUBANESWAR: Confusion over reservation in promotion for scheduled categories has come to an end with the state government directing all departments to follow the principles adopted by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

A clarification issued by the state Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department on February 27 said the criteria set forth in the previous notification on May 6, 2024, concerning reservation in promotion will now be effective.

The ST&SC department guidelines based on the Supreme Court order emphasised the need for a survey to collect quantifiable data regarding inadequacy of representation of scheduled categories in each service category. The data will be applicable to each cadre while giving promotion on the basis of reservation.

These guidelines will be applicable to all administrative departments, heads of the departments, revenue divisional commissioners and district collectors. According to the guidelines, if the representation of Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste employees in a particular service category (cadre) is less than the proportionate strength, then reservation rules will apply during promotions in that service category. Separate cadre-wise surveys must be conducted for all service categories before implementing reservation rules.

The Supreme Court had issued a similar order in 2006 but the state government had implemented reservation rules in promotions across all service categories without conducting any survey or having quantifiable data on proportionate representation of scheduled categories.

However, the BJP government decided to implement the Supreme Court’s order.