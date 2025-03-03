Rs 10 lakh worth gold jewellery looted in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: Six motorcycle-borne miscreants reportedly looted gold ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh from a jewellery shop owner at gunpoint on Narasinghpur-Kalikahuda road near Matha chowk within Brahmabarada police limits here on Saturday night.

The victim is Upendra Kumar Sahoo of Kundapatana Luniasahi. According to Sahoo, the incident took place at around 10 pm when he was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop in Kaima Bazaar with a bag containing gold ornaments weighing 150 gram.

Near Matha chowk, he was intercepted by six bike-borne miscreants. “The miscreants held guns to my head and snatched the bag from me before escaping on Kaima route,” he alleged.

Police said basing on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered. Efforts are underway to identify the robbers and nab them.