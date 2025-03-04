22-year-old bludgeons parents, sister to death in Jagatsinghpur town; arrested

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 22-year-old youth killed his parents and sister in a village under Jagatsinghpur police limits late on Monday.

Police arrested Suryakant Sethy, who used a stone to crush the family members. He was picked up from near Government Girl's School in Jagatsinghpur town in early hours of Tuesday.

Property disputes could be the reason behind the murders, which have sent shockwaves across Jagatsinghpur.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Prasant Sethy, his wife, Kankalata Sethy (51) and daughter Rosalin (25). They all lived in Jayabada area, a part of the Jagatsinghpur municipality.

Prasant owned a laundry shop in Jagatsinghpur town. He had four children — three sons and a daughter. Elder son Ramakant Sethy (34) lives in Keonjhar, where he works with the police department, while his second son Umakant Sethy (32) is employed in a private company in Bhubaneswar.

Accused Suryakant, a tuition teacher, had completed his graduation and was preparing for competitive examinations to secure a government job.