Aspirants seek CBI inquiry into government recruitment system

Despite Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi admitting to such irregularities during the examinations last year, the government is yet to conduct a high-level probe into the matter.

While presenting the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 in the Assembly last year, Majhi had admitted to the government jobs being ‘sold’ in the state.

Around 2.5 lakh candidates had taken the forester, forest guard and livestock inspector tests last year. However, when OSSSC released the results in the form of percentiles of candidates, there were allegations that names of many undeserving candidates figured in the merit list. Following such claims, names of over 300 candidates were struck off the merit list, said a candidate Sangram Swain.