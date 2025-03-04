Deadly summer returns, two aspirants die during physical exam in 24 hours

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the two aspirants.

Pravin who was taking the test near Sundargarh on Tuesday collapsed near Kirei after covering nearly five kilometre at around 9.30 am. He was immediately rushed to Sundargarh district headquarters hospital only to be declared dead. Sundargarh SDPO Nirmal Mohapatra said the youth was immediately taken in an ambulance to the hospital but failed to survive.

Pravin’s father Khadal Panda was crestfallen. He had accompanied his son to Sundargarh on Monday for the physical test with the hope of landing a government job.

The grief-stricken father said he had never imagined he would be taking back his young son’s dead body. Before the test, Pravin looked fit and happy, he said.