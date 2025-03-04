Green hydrogen buses to ply on Bhubaneswar-Konark-Puri route soon

BHUBANESWAR : Green hydrogen buses will soon ply on the Bhubaneswar-Konark-Puri route as part of the Centre’s ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Sources said after detailed scrutiny, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has sanctioned five pilot projects comprising a total of 37 vehicles (buses and trucks), and nine hydrogen refuelling stations across as many different routes in the country.

The vehicles that will be deployed for the trial include 15 of those that run on hydrogen fuel cell and 22 others that are hydrogen internal combustion engine-based. These vehicles will run on 10 different routes across the country including Odisha’s Bhubaneswar-Konark-Puri stretch.

The remaining eight routes finalised are Greater Noida-Delhi-Agra, Ahmedabad-Vadodara-Surat, Sahibabad-Faridabad-Delhi, Pune-Mumbai, Jamshedpur-Kalinga Nagar, Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi, Kochi-Edappally, Jamnagar-Ahmedabad, and NH-16 Visakhapatnam-Bayyavaram.