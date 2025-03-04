Man arrested while carrying father's severed head to surrender at police station in Odisha

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man hacked his elderly father to death and was heading to the police station carrying the severed head of the deceased when he was arrested in Mayurbhanj district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The gruesome murder took place in Chandua village under Chandua police limits. The accused, Sambhu Singh (40), put his father’s head in a gunny bag and was on his way to the police station to surrender.

The deceased was identified as Baidhar Singh (70). Tension flared up in the village after the incident, and Chandua police, along with a scientific team from Baripada, reached the spot for investigation.

Police sources said the accused used to fight with his father every day, demanding money for alcohol. Late last night, Sambhu returned home in an inebriated state and asked for money.