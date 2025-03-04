Newborn among two kids branded with hot iron rod

UMERKOTE: A one-month-old branded with hot iron more than 40 times was among two kids who received inhuman treatment and were admitted to separate hospitals for similar injuries in Nabarangpur district on Monday.
The infant, son of Saroj Kumar Nayak of Fundelpada village under Gambhariguda panchayat in Chandahandi block, was branded more than 40 times by a traditional healer.
The baby is currently at Umerkote sub-divisional hospital. The other is a six-year-old girl. Both were reportedly branded over a period of several days.
Sources said as the baby was suffering from fever and cold, his parents took him to the nearby hospital for check-up. When his condition did not improve, the parents took the newborn to a local traditional healer last week.
The quack reportedly seared the baby’s body with hot iron rod at several places over a period of four days. When the baby’s burn injuries worsened, his family members admitted him to the hospital. Sources said there is no portion left on the newborn’s body which has not been branded.
Similarly, the six-year-old daughter of Ramlu Gond of Nakti Simda village in Raighar block was branded with hot iron rod around 30 times and is undergoing treatment in Nabarangpur district headquarters hospital (DHH).
Sources said the girl was suffering from cold, fever and stomach ache for a long time. Three weeks back, her family members admitted her to Kondagaon hospital in neighbouring Chhattisgarh for treatment.
When her condition did not improve, she was taken to a traditional healer who reportedly branded her body with hot iron rod at several places. When the child’s health deteriorated, she was admitted to the DHH.
Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Santosh Panda said the health condition of the two kids is improving. All efforts are being made to ensure their speedy recovery.
The CDMO said he has directed the child development project officers of Raighar and Chandahandi blocks to investigate the incidents and submit reports within a week. “Such incidents have been reported in Nabarangpur after a long time. There is a need to launch awareness programmes in the district again,” he added.