Newborn among two kids branded with hot iron rod

UMERKOTE: A one-month-old branded with hot iron more than 40 times was among two kids who received inhuman treatment and were admitted to separate hospitals for similar injuries in Nabarangpur district on Monday.

The infant, son of Saroj Kumar Nayak of Fundelpada village under Gambhariguda panchayat in Chandahandi block, was branded more than 40 times by a traditional healer.

The baby is currently at Umerkote sub-divisional hospital. The other is a six-year-old girl. Both were reportedly branded over a period of several days.