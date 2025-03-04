Odisha to impart preparatory pilot training to aspiring tribal students

BHUBANESWAR : With Odisha’s aviation sector experiencing rapid expansion with increased air connectivity and infrastructural developments, the state government has decided to impart preparatory pilot training, particularly to youth from tribal communities.

The initiative by the Commerce and Transport Department aims at equipping local talents with the necessary skills and knowledge to qualify for flying training courses.

Official sources said a professional training agency will be hired to conduct preliminary screening and preparatory training for eligible tribal students. The agency will oversee the entire preparatory process which includes a rigorous screening process covering various selection parameters.