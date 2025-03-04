Odisha to impart preparatory pilot training to aspiring tribal students

BHUBANESWAR : With Odisha’s aviation sector experiencing rapid expansion with increased air connectivity and infrastructural developments, the state government has decided to impart preparatory pilot training, particularly to youth from tribal communities.
The initiative by the Commerce and Transport Department aims at equipping local talents with the necessary skills and knowledge to qualify for flying training courses.
Official sources said a professional training agency will be hired to conduct preliminary screening and preparatory training for eligible tribal students. The agency will oversee the entire preparatory process which includes a rigorous screening process covering various selection parameters.
As many as 300 young and aspiring youth will be screened for the training programme and 50 will be shortlisted. The programme will be modelled on the cadet pilot assessment training conducted by major airline operators for their shortlisted candidates.
“It will help aspirants acquire adequate knowledge to clear airline cadet pilot assessments. They will be introduced to the fundamental concepts of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) commercial pilot licence (CPL) syllabus. The training will help them grasp the essentials of flying courses, ensuring they are well-prepared for advanced pilot training,” said a Transport department official.
As part of the initiative, the candidates will be trained for basic English proficiency, personal development, self-improvement and grooming, aviation language proficiency, basic aviation knowledge, human performance and limitations, aptitude and psychometric tests, group discussion and interview, portable simulator training for hand-eye-foot coordination and spatial orientation.
The agency will provide training for a period of eight weeks, with an average teaching schedule of six hours per day for five days a week. It will include self-supervised studies, computer-based training and mock examinations. Special training will be provided during weekends for those lagging behind, the official added.
Odisha has been making significant strides in aviation infrastructure, with new airports and improved air connectivity across the state. While commercial flight operation has already begun in four airports apart from the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, three more are in the pipeline.