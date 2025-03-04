Odisha youth kills family over online game dispute

PARADIP: A 21-year-old college student killed his parents and sister using stones in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday morning as they were opposed to his addiction to online games, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Prasant Sethy alias Kalia (65), his wife Kanaklata (62) and daughter Rosalin (25).

According to Jagatsinghpur district Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata, the incident took place at Jayabada Sethi Sahi around 3 AM as the student used stones or any other hard objects to smash the heads of his father, mother and sister.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Surjyakant Sethy was annoyed with his parents and sister for "opposing him playing online games on his mobile phone", Jagatsinghpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Prabhas Sahu said.

"After the incident, Surjyakant Sethy hid near the village, and later, he was arrested," the SP said, adding the youth was suspected to have a mental problem.

Villagers claimed that Surjyakant admitted to them that he killed his parents.

A police team led by the SP and a scientific team reached the spot and started an investigation, another officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, he added.